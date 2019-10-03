The Arlingtones will present its Fall Close Harmony Concert on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) conference center, 4301 Wilson Blvd.
Guest performers will be the Forecast Barbershop Quartet, winners of the recent Mid-Atlantic Harmony Sweepstakes.
A reception will follow, with food, drinks and more singing.
The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for students. Free parking is available in the building’s garage (enter through North Taylor Street).
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtones.net.
