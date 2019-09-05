Experience levels of teachers in Prince William County elementary schools.

School NamePercent Early Teachers% Economically DisadvantagedTitle 1
Alvey ES165%no
Antietam ES3435%no
Ashland ES3015%no
Bel Air ES4474%yes
Belmont ES5978%yes
Bennett ES2926%no
Bristow Run ES1717%no
Buckland Mills ES1822%no
Cedar Point ES2218%no
Chris Yung ES2447%no
Coles ES2739%no
Colgan HS2920%no
Covington-Harper ES3343%no
Dale City ES4174%yes
Dumfries ES3579%yes
Ellis ES5078%yes
Enterprise ES4074%yes
Featherstone ES3386%yes
Fitzgerald ES3262%yes
Glenkirk ES1010%no
Gravely ES2714%no
Haymarket ES1512%no
Henderson ES4228%no
John Jenkins ES52N/ayes
Kerrydale ES3475%yes
Kilby ES5579%yes
King ES4355%no
Leesylvania ES4548%no
Loch Lomond ES4678%yes
Marshall ES3715%no
Marumsco Hills ES3286%yes
McAuliffe ES4258%yes
Minnieville ES2373%yes
Montclair ES4947%no
Mountain View ES310%no
Mullen ES2466%yes
Neabsco ES3684%yes
Old Bridge ES2237%no
Pattie ES3046%no
Penn ES2938%no
Piney Branch ES2014%no
Potomac View ES4089%yes
River Oaks ES4070%yes
Rockledge ES4650%no
Rosa Parks ES3641%no
Signal Hill ES4631%no
Sinclair ES3482%yes
Springwoods ES3732%no
Sudley ES2969%yes
Swans Creek ES3858%yes
T.Clay Wood ES412%no
Triangle ES2567%yes
Tyler ES1323%no
Vaughan ES3283%yes
Victory ES1731%no
West Gate ES4089%yes
Westridge ES3525%no
Williams ES3941%no
Wilson ES3242%no
Yorkshire ES4883%yes

