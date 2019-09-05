Experience levels of teachers in Prince William County elementary schools.
|School Name
|Percent Early Teachers
|% Economically Disadvantaged
|Title 1
|Alvey ES
|16
|5%
|no
|Antietam ES
|34
|35%
|no
|Ashland ES
|30
|15%
|no
|Bel Air ES
|44
|74%
|yes
|Belmont ES
|59
|78%
|yes
|Bennett ES
|29
|26%
|no
|Bristow Run ES
|17
|17%
|no
|Buckland Mills ES
|18
|22%
|no
|Cedar Point ES
|22
|18%
|no
|Chris Yung ES
|24
|47%
|no
|Coles ES
|27
|39%
|no
|Colgan HS
|29
|20%
|no
|Covington-Harper ES
|33
|43%
|no
|Dale City ES
|41
|74%
|yes
|Dumfries ES
|35
|79%
|yes
|Ellis ES
|50
|78%
|yes
|Enterprise ES
|40
|74%
|yes
|Featherstone ES
|33
|86%
|yes
|Fitzgerald ES
|32
|62%
|yes
|Glenkirk ES
|10
|10%
|no
|Gravely ES
|27
|14%
|no
|Haymarket ES
|15
|12%
|no
|Henderson ES
|42
|28%
|no
|John Jenkins ES
|52
|N/a
|yes
|Kerrydale ES
|34
|75%
|yes
|Kilby ES
|55
|79%
|yes
|King ES
|43
|55%
|no
|Leesylvania ES
|45
|48%
|no
|Loch Lomond ES
|46
|78%
|yes
|Marshall ES
|37
|15%
|no
|Marumsco Hills ES
|32
|86%
|yes
|McAuliffe ES
|42
|58%
|yes
|Minnieville ES
|23
|73%
|yes
|Montclair ES
|49
|47%
|no
|Mountain View ES
|3
|10%
|no
|Mullen ES
|24
|66%
|yes
|Neabsco ES
|36
|84%
|yes
|Old Bridge ES
|22
|37%
|no
|Pattie ES
|30
|46%
|no
|Penn ES
|29
|38%
|no
|Piney Branch ES
|20
|14%
|no
|Potomac View ES
|40
|89%
|yes
|River Oaks ES
|40
|70%
|yes
|Rockledge ES
|46
|50%
|no
|Rosa Parks ES
|36
|41%
|no
|Signal Hill ES
|46
|31%
|no
|Sinclair ES
|34
|82%
|yes
|Springwoods ES
|37
|32%
|no
|Sudley ES
|29
|69%
|yes
|Swans Creek ES
|38
|58%
|yes
|T.Clay Wood ES
|4
|12%
|no
|Triangle ES
|25
|67%
|yes
|Tyler ES
|13
|23%
|no
|Vaughan ES
|32
|83%
|yes
|Victory ES
|17
|31%
|no
|West Gate ES
|40
|89%
|yes
|Westridge ES
|35
|25%
|no
|Williams ES
|39
|41%
|no
|Wilson ES
|32
|42%
|no
|Yorkshire ES
|48
|83%
|yes
