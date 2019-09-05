Experience levels of teachers in Prince William County high schools.

School Namepercent teachers with 5 yrs or less experience% Economically DisadvantagedTitle 1
Battlefield HS1912%no
Brentsville District HS2013%no
Colgan HS2920%no
Forest Park HS2330%no
Freedom HS2675%yes
Gar-Field HS3669%no
Hylton HS2045%no
Osbourn Park HS3136%no
Patriot HS1714%no
Potomac HS2752%no
Stonewall Jackson HS7963%no
Woodbridge HS2945%no

