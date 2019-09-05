Experience levels of teachers in Prince William County high schools.
|School Name
|percent teachers with 5 yrs or less experience
|% Economically Disadvantaged
|Title 1
|Battlefield HS
|19
|12%
|no
|Brentsville District HS
|20
|13%
|no
|Colgan HS
|29
|20%
|no
|Forest Park HS
|23
|30%
|no
|Freedom HS
|26
|75%
|yes
|Gar-Field HS
|36
|69%
|no
|Hylton HS
|20
|45%
|no
|Osbourn Park HS
|31
|36%
|no
|Patriot HS
|17
|14%
|no
|Potomac HS
|27
|52%
|no
|Stonewall Jackson HS
|79
|63%
|no
|Woodbridge HS
|29
|45%
|no
