Experience levels of teachers in Prince William County middle schools.
School Name
|Percent Early Teachers
|% Economically Disadvantaged
|Title 1
|Lake Ridge MS
|51
|40%
|no
|Nokesville School K-8
|49
|19%
|no
|Parkside MS
|41
|54%
|no
|Woodbridge MS
|40
|55%
|no
|Stonewall MS
|38
|76%
|yes
|Lynn MS
|38
|83%
|yes
|Potomac MS
|34
|59%
|no
|Reagan MS
|34
|12%
|no
|Rippon MS
|33
|63%
|no
|Saunders MS
|33
|33%
|no
|Hampton MS
|31
|77%
|yes
|Pennington Traditional (1-8)
|31
|19%
|no
|Benton MS
|31
|17%
|no
|Beville MS
|29
|63%
|no
|Bull Run MS
|27
|31%
|no
|Graham Park MS
|23
|54%
|no
|Gainesville MS
|22
|17%
|no
|Porter Traditional (1-8)
|19
|28%
|no
|Marsteller MS
|17
|18%
|no
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.