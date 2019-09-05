Experience levels of teachers in Prince William County middle schools.

School Name

Percent Early Teachers% Economically DisadvantagedTitle 1
Lake Ridge MS5140%no
Nokesville School K-84919%no
Parkside MS4154%no
Woodbridge MS4055%no
Stonewall MS3876%yes
Lynn MS3883%yes
Potomac MS3459%no
Reagan MS3412%no
Rippon MS3363%no
Saunders MS3333%no
Hampton MS3177%yes
Pennington Traditional (1-8)3119%no
Benton MS3117%no
Beville MS2963%no
Bull Run MS2731%no
Graham Park MS2354%no
Gainesville MS2217%no
Porter Traditional (1-8)1928%no
Marsteller MS1718%no

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.