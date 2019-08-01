The Big Latch On is helping break down stigmas associated with breastfeeding.
The sixth annual event, organized by Cindy Curtis - owner of owner of Pink Cocoon, a lactation consulting business in Culpeper - will be held Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. at Lenn Park. Last year 54 moms and 55 nurslings participated in the event and the largest event was in 2015 with 104 moms participating.
By moving to Lenn Park this year, Curtis hopes to attract more people from the Southern end of the county.
“Maybe from Fredericksburg, the registration numbers are looking pretty good,” Curtis said. “People can just show up as well so we’re hoping for a good turnout.
“Culpeper is just a really supportive community for mothers and children. We have always had terrific support from vendors and businesses in the community.”
Curtis said there is a law in place in Virginia that moms are allowed to breastfeed wherever they are legally allowed to be - but there is still some that frown on the practice.
“There is still a stigma a lot of moms face for breastfeeding in public,” Curtis said. “I do feel the community is more open to it. I think we just need to keep supporting moms to breastfeed anywhere they want to.”
Curtis sang the praises of breastfeeding, pointing out that children who breastfeed are healthier, have less risk of infections, have better vision, have less need for braces, are less likely to be obese later in life and have less chance of getting cancer.
“As a community we need to continue to support these young moms with breastfeeding because there are so many benefits,” Curtis said. “Breastfeeding is better for the moms, it’s healthier for the baby. Of course it’s healthier for the mom and the baby but it does extend further than that. It’s healthier for the environment.”
Breast milk, is of course all natural and Curtis said it is ever changing.
“One of my favorite facts about breast milk is that breast milk has over 400 ingredients, formula has about 40,” Curtis said.
The Big Latch On is a national event, but Culpeper’s participation is one of the few in the area. In fact, Curtis said that Culpeper is the closest for many communities as the next closest location is in Richmond or Washington, D.C.
In 2018, 60,000 people around the world took part in the Global Big Latch On, demonstrating their support for breastfeeding. More than 22,0000 breastfeeding parents attended events held in their community and virtually. At the specified time, over 21,500 children ‘latched’ and were breastfed.
“Moms are really good about sharing the event with others,” Curtis said. “It’s such a bonding event for the moms.”
To preregister for the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2406659279554032/ and to learn more about the Big Latch On visit https://biglatchon.org/about/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.