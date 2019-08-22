Camp Fantastic saved Abby Snider’s life.
The now 20-year-old counselor at Camp Fantastic credits her trip to Front Royal and Culpeper for the annual farm day, as the turning point in her battle against High Risk T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
“When I came in 2014 I was in a really dark spot in my life because I was dealing with cancer and I had no fight left,” Snider said. “When I came to Camp Fantastic, it helped me define my fight and gave me hope that I could get through cancer. When I came back from that week of camp I was a completely different person. I had my fight back. I gave cancer everything I had and I survived it. This camp gave me everything and I just wanted to give back. Honestly, it’s like a family to me.”
She has been cancer free for three years now and has returned to Camp Fantastic as a counselor in the past two years to help young patients relax and have the time of their lives for a week.
Dave Smith, Special Love Senior Director, Outreach and Programs, said a third of the counselors at the camp have actually been through Camp Fantastic as patients.
During Farm Day, held South Wind farm - owned by Marshall and Kacey Jenkins - the entire staff of Special Love gets an opportunity to unwind.
“It’s wonderful,” Smith said. “It’s a midweek break. It gives our staff a chance to catch a breath. I think it’s equally inspiring for the staff to see how many people come out to do this. I think it gives the kids a new variety of things to do.”
Hosted by the Culpeper Ruritan Club for the past 38 years, Farm Day allows the kids to be kids - and not cancer patients.
“Today alone, these kids are going to be smiling non stop,” Smith said. “For the kids, they haven’t felt normal in a long time, so this gives them a chance to do normal things.”
It’s a great opportunity for volunteers and civic organizations. At the entrance to the farm, Culpeper Town Police officers Jason Smith and Brittany Jenkins helped campers put on helmets and go for a ride in the town’s ATV.
“I get chills just talking about it,” Smith said. “This is a heartwarming event. To see these kids having fun is special.”
“I have three kids myself and you forget how blessed you really are,” Jenkins said. “These kids help you realize how lucky you are. For us to be able to help them, it’s just an incredible experience.”
Fletch Karr, 10, smiled broadly as he got off the ride.
“Camp Fantastic is just wonderful experience,” he said. “I’ve never heard of any kid that wouldn’t want to come to this camp.”
Diagnosed with stage 3 Leukemia when he was 5, Karr has been in remission for two years.
“It was rough, you just have to go through it,” Karr said.
And coming to Camp Fantastic is a reward to fighting his hardest.
“It feels like a vacation, it’s just the best experience I’ve had all summer,” Karr said.
Cody Douglas, of Culpeper, knows how it feels be hooked up to IVs, to be unsure of your future, to have a diagnosis most kids will never have to deal with.
Douglas was diagnosed with Leukemia as a child and as a result participated in Camp Fantastic for seven years.
Now a nurse at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center and serving as a counselor for the week-long Camp Fantastic, Douglas helped campers enjoy their time outside.
“I’m just honored to be here as an example,” Douglas said. “It just shows the campers that it’s able to be beat and you can have fun here at camp.”
