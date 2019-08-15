Ever wonder how the fields at the Culpeper Sport Complex are always perfect?
Ask Bryson Higginbotham and Hunter Bowers. The duo got an inside look at how the Culpeper County Parks and Recreation department go about preparing the athletic fields in the county as two of the three county parks and rec interns this summer.
Along with office intern Ashley Eggertson, the duo picked up valuable skills when it comes to learning some important life lessons.
Higginbotham, 17, a sophomore at Orange County High School said Culpeper County Parks and Rec Parks Superintendent Mike Skelton taught he and Bowers the value of hard work.
“I like anything with equipment, mowers, that’s what really got me into this,” Higginbotham said.
“It’s helped me a lot, I’ve learned how to change mower guides, I learned how to operate zero turn mowers.”
He credited Skelton with teaching him a lot - especially when it came to turf management.
Bowers, 18, a 2019 graduate of Culpeper County High School, said he found out about the internship while looking for a summer job on the county website. In the process of becoming a firefighter, Bowers said the internship taught him valuable life lessons.
“It’s been hands on a lot more than things you’re taught in school,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot more than I thought I could.”
A baseball player at CCHS, he always appreciated how the fields were meticulously kept, but didn’t know what went into it. This year, he got an opportunity to operate the sod cutter and to run the tractor at the baseball fields at the sports complex.
“I knew how to do mowers and weed eaters, but I had never driven a tractor or operated the sod cutter before,” Bowers said.
Bowers encourages young people either still in high school or moving on to college or into the workforce to apply for the internship next summer.
“It’s all good information to know whether you’re interested in it or not, everyone has to take care of a yard at some point,” Bowers said.
Skelton said having two interns in the field this year was a huge help, adding to their normal workforce of five full time employees (counting himself.)
“You quickly discover what type of skills they have, and we put those skills to work,” Skeltons aid. “There’s a lot of moving parts out here and they’ve been a part of all those. One other thing I think they’ve found is that you’ve got to have a strong work ethic. I think that’s something we teach as well. We do every job as best we can.”
The interns work on the 21 fields at the sports complex, the five fields at Lenn Park and help take care of the disc golf course at Spilman Park.
“It’s a tremendous amount of acreage covered and they cover it all every week,” Skelton said.
While the two young men are getting their hands dirty in the field, Ashley Eggertson is behind the scenes helping making sure everything runs smoothly in the office.
The daughter of Culpeper County Administrator John Eggertson, Ashley has been working the Parks and Rec department for the past two summers - this year she applied for the internship and added that title to her resume. The rising sophomore at Virginia Tech was working over her winter break when Tabitha Riley, the Parks and Rec Program Director, recommended she apply for the internship.
“This year I’ve been helping out a lot with the programs that have been going on, I’ve planned two programs on my own,” Eggertson said. “I planned films on the field that we did.
“It’s kind of stressful, but I enjoy it,” she said.
Majoring in human development with a plan to go into either elementary education or social work, Eggertsbon said Riley gave her as much experience as she could working with young people.
“I just love them (kids), they’re just so pure, and they’re always so happy and it’s so easy to make them happy,” Eggerston said.
This summer, she planned a summer day camp and an outdoor athletic program. She worked in the office, answering phones and questions from the public while getting a hands on experience of planning events and promoting them.
“It’s helped a lot,” Eggertson said. “I’ve learned that things don’t always go the way you’ve planned them to, but that’s not always a bad thing.”
It was an eventful summer for Eggertson, the last she’ll spend at Parks and REc.
“I also feel like I’ve done all I can do here,” Eggertson said. “It’s been great for me, but I feel like it’s time for a new step.”
She too encourages young adults to apply for the internship, as it’s helpful for anyone going into education, marketing or field management.
She said learning from the staff was the best part of the internship.
“It’s great because they all have so much experience in their fields,” Eggertson said. “With Kathy (Fulcher) I got to see the money managing side of it, with Tabitha I got to see the managing the programs side of things and the running program I planned was John’s idea, so he pushed me to do that. I learned a lot from it.”
The Parks and Rec department will post the internship on the county website in the early part of 2019, visit www.culpepercounty.gov after January 1 to keep an eye out for it.
