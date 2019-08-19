Culpeper Town Police are investigating a reported shooting into a dwelling that occurred Sunday night.
On Sunday, Aug. 18, at approximately 8:17 p.m., the Culpeper County E-911 Center received emergency calls in reference to a shooting into a dwelling in the area of the 1700-block of Broad St. Upon arrival Culpeper Police Department officers confirmed that several people had been inside the residence at the time but no one was injured.
Detectives with the Culpeper Police Department responded to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses.
This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or can provide additional information is asked to call Sgt. Norma McGuckin at 540-727-3430 extension 5580. Citizens can also email tips to tips@culpeperva.gov or remain anonymous by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.