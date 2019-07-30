On July 29, 2019 at approximately 6:40PM, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a call of a shooting that had just occurred in the 800-block of Willis Ln at the Red Roof Inn. Upon arrival at this location, officers made contact with an injured 18-year-old male victim. The victim was transported to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and then transported to University of Virginia Health System University Hospital in Charlottesville.
The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. Officers began canvassing the area and quickly located him a short distance away. The suspect was detained then transported to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives with the Culpeper Police Department Criminal Investigations and Street Crimes Unit responded to the shooting scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses. They were assisted by Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
As a result of this incident and investigation, the Culpeper Police Department has charged Mason Repass, 18, of Culpeper, Virginia with one count of felony aggravated malicious wounding, one count of felony shooting in the commission of a felony, one count felony shooting in an occupied dwelling, and one count of misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Repass is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.
Based on the investigation, it was determined that Repass and the victim were in a hotel room together. The suspect and the victim got into a confrontation that escalated into a shooting. The two men were acquaintances. A search warrant was executed on the hotel room where the shooting occurred. As a result of the search warrant, evidence relating to this crime as well as others was recovered.
“We want to thank Sheriff Scott Jenkins and the deputies with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this investigation,” said Chief Chris Jenkins. “I also want to thank the citizens who called in with information that ultimately helped us locate the suspect. This investigation is a fine example of several different divisions within our department working together with neighboring law enforcement.”
This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or can provide additional information is asked to call Detective John Barone at 540-829-5530. Citizens can also email tips to tips@culpeperva.gov or remain anonymous by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300.
