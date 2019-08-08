At the polls, workers need to match voters’ faces to their names. They need to make sure they are checking off the right person on their list of registered voters. In this month’s edition of Know Your State and Your Vote’s Weight, readers can learn about registering to vote and what identification they need to bring to polling places on Election Day or to the registrar’s office when voting absentee in person.
Eligibility
In order to register to vote in Virginia, a person needs to be a United States citizen who is a Virginia resident. They must not be in Virginia temporarily to the point that they are planning to vote in another state. Virginians who are 17 years old who will be 18 years old by the next general election are eligible to register. Those who have been convicted of a felony who have not had their voting rights restored and those who have been declared mentally incompetent by a court of law are not eligible.
Registration
Voter registration applications are available at a wide variety of locations, in addition to being available online at https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation. Physical locations that have forms available include many government offices including the local voter registration office, Department of Motor Vehicles offices, the State Board of Elections office and armed forces recruitment offices. Citizens can also apply at state and local offices when they are applying or re-certifying for Aid to Dependent Children, Food Stamps, WIC, Medicaid, or Rehabilitation Services. Government offices in Virginia that provide state-funded disability services also have forms available. Registration applications can even be picked up at public libraries, including the Culpeper County Library. Applications can be mailed to the address listed on the form or the local registrar’s office and can also be handed in to the registrar’s office in person. Applications for the 2019 general election must be handed in or postmarked by Oct 15.
Photo ID
Virginia voters need to bring a form of photo identification to the polls with them. There are many accepted forms of identification, which include Virginia driver’s license, Virginia DMV-issued photo ID, United States passport, employer-issued photo ID, student photo ID from a school located in Virginia, tribal photo ID card, other federal or Virginia-issued photo ID card, or Virginia Voter Photo ID card. These cards can also be used up to one year past their expiration dates. If a registered voter does not have any of these forms of photo identification, they can apply for a free Virginia Voter Photo ID card at any general registrar’s office in Virginia. Applicants will need to fill out a form, have their photos taken, and provide electronic signatures to be printed on the ID card. The Virginia Voter Photo ID card is then mailed directly to the mailing address the voter has provided.
The registrar in Culpeper is located at 151 N Main St. in Suite 301 and is open on weekdays from 8:30am to 4:30pm. Citizens of Culpeper can find assistance with voting-related applications, questions or concerns at their office, over the phone at (540) 825-0652, or on their website at https://www.voteinculpeper.info. Next month’s article will cover information about absentee voting.
Rebecca Layne is the Second Vice Chair of the Culpeper County Democratic Committee and is a graduate student in George Mason’s School for Conflict Analysis and Resolution.
