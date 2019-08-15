Culpeper’s kids had one last chance to cool down before summer ended last week - as the splash pad at Rockwater Park hosted its soft opening.
Last Monday, the water came on at the park and word quickly spread throughout Culpeper as hundreds of families converged on Culpeper’s newest park.
On Thursday Michelle Lieb watched her son Judah happily jump from each feature of the splash pad, water flying up from under his feet.
“This is something the community needed,” she said. “My son, for the last six weeks before it was built, he asked if we could go by once a week to look at the progress on it. We took pictures and watched as they were building it and he asked questions (of the construction crew). Of all the kids in the community I think he was looking forward to it the most.”
Lieb said her family would travel to go to other splash pads, but now her son’s favorite is right in town. He’s so inspired, he wants to design splash pads when he grows up.
The splash pad features two buckets that fill with water and then come crashing down on the youngsters, three rock formations that shoot out water, numerous sprinklers and a spinning sprinkler that children took turns pushing around.
Carolyn Johnson took her grandchildren Ethan and Nell Johnson on Thursday for the first time to the splash pad.
“The children absolutely loved Rockwater Park,” she said. “ We couldn't wait for the park to open and I think it is a fabulous addition for the community to enjoy. Children and safe water activities are perfect companions; and I imagine it is especially exciting for those children in the area that don't have pool access. As a grandma, I especially like the covered picnic area right beside the water feature, which allows close supervision of the children.”
Nell said it was “so fun” and her favorite part was climbing on the big rock while Ethan can’t wait to run the ninja course at the park.
Town of Culpeper Director of Planning and Community Development, Charles Rapp said that the town decided on a soft opening since it was delayed from the original planned date of the start of summer.
“We got to a point we could allow folks to use it,” Rapp said. “Everybody has been super happy. It’s been a positive response and the hope was to have it open earlier in summer but everybody has loved it. Everything has been working pretty well so far.
The splash pad featured a recirculation system that includes a number of different filters - paper, sand and a UV filtration system, and chlorine.
Rapp said the splash pad has “a lot” of automation and that when it’s not in use, the water that comes in via rain will be bypassed to the storm water system. During the past week and a half, the site has been monitored by Culpeper Public Works employees.
“It’s always going to be monitored, we’re a little heavy on it now,” Rapp said.
He said that the pH is checked during the day and they check the filters every morning. The automated sprinkler system turns on at 8 a.m. and turns off at 8:30 p.m. They plan to keep the splash pad open until Oct. 15.
The pad was designed by Great Southern Recreation - a company that has created splash parks all over the southeast.
The town has benches that they still have to install, but Rapp said that may take adjusting the umbrellas and pouring concrete - something that will have to wait until October.
“They’re probably a little closer than we like at the moment,” Rapp said of where the umbrellas are located.
Rockwater Park features 32 acres of rolling farmland that includes a disc golf course, nearly a mile of paved walking trails, a pavilion for picnics and gatherings and excellent bird-watching opportunities.
Culpeper Town Manager Chris Hively said he was blown away by the response from the community.
“I was pretty amazed, less than 24 hours after we made it (the splash pad) operational - without any notice - it was almost full of families, the word got out there really quickly,” he said. “It’s been a tremendous success so far. It will be interesting to see what the sustained demand is.”
Hively said that there had been a lot of interest in the splash pad and a lot of citizens had asked for the town to install one.
“It was a tremendous need,” Hively said. “I’ve heard a lot of positive comments from citizens that said they needed this in their backyard. I’ve heard people from Warrenton and Fredericksburg have come.”
The other component of the park is the “ninja warrior” obstacle course that is being worked on now. It was not part of the soft open and Hively said the contractor started installing the safety flooring on Monday. They anticipate having that finished by the end of this week and then once they are sure it is completely done, the town will open it up as well.
The obstacle course includes a 10-foot climbing rock, and various obstacles made popular by the American Ninja Warrior TV show.
“I think it’s going to be a pretty challenging workout for folks,” Hively said.
Other coming attractions at the park include a water sculpture and an eyeglass sculpture that will be donated by the Lions Club.
Culpeper Public Works is working on putting in all the Frisbee golf holes and the 18-hole course is nearly completed. They are also starting work this week on the Sunset Lane connector trail.
Hively said that donations are still being accepted for projects at Rockwater Park and applications for donations can be found at https://www.culpeperva.gov/documents/rockwaterparkapp.pdf
