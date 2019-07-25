A traffic cone, an orange plastic totem of man’s desire for a more controlled world stands in mute witness to the parking follies of mankind. It bears the scars of wheels and weather.
It stands on the edge of a paved parking lot—the border between man and wild.
Through the center of the cone grows a few tenacious tendrils of crabgrass. Day-by-day these grassy arms inch higher and higher using the cone as a little green house.
Who knew that this bouquet of crabgrass could bring such joy? A marvelous adaptation.
There’s an odd beauty to it—because it serves as a daily metaphor of nature’s refusal to bend to the control of man. I admire the resilience and tenacity of nature—and I’ve always enjoyed the spirit of rebellion. Sure, crabgrass can be controlled and halted by chemicals—but there’s always that little patch of drier than normal grass or a small crack in the pavement where it can sprout and be reborn.
The growth rate of crabgrass and its little weedy accomplices is legendary, it’s even comical.
During one week of vacation a well-maintained yard can easily slip into green anarchy.
What about dandelions? They are the favorite of my daughter-- those little yellow smiles. These things seem to have super regenerative powers and the ability to grow just one half-inch lower than your mower blade.
In the insect world mosquitos rule the humid night, feasting on our cold beer infused blood stream. Ticks creep up our sweaty calves to more fruitful feeding zones and tiny ants brazenly march across our cabinets avoiding our traps, barriers and potions. Sure, we may ambush a few dozen or crush a couple under a thumb but they return days later.
I once hired a pest control guy, a retired Marine. He said, “Those little sugar ants are like terrorists—you kill them and root out their bases and then they reemerge. I guess that’s why I like fighting them. It was an easy transition to civilian employment.”
It cracks me up sometimes when fish decide to stop biting or games are interrupted by rain—it is nature’s way of saying slow your roll mankind.
Last week while vacationing in Charleston, SC my family visited the South Carolina Aquarium, a true gem. In between all the wonderful tanks full of interesting fish—my teenage son and I focused on a tank full of juvenile tarpon. In the tank were a collection of other fish including, spot, croakers and mullet.
An aquarium guide noticed us looking at a little tarpon picking on a struggling mullet. We are fishermen so we knew what was about to happen. The guide tells my son, “The fish here are fed well, they have no need to attack each other.” My son laughed and said, “Just watch.”
A baby tarpon promptly engulfed the little mullet headfirst. Crunch, crunch, crunch…as it went down. The little tarpon swam back and forth proudly as a confetto of scales and blood puffed from its gills.
“A tarpon is going to be a tarpon,” my son added.
“I’m going to let the keepers know about its behavior,” she said slightly embarrassed.
On the same trip my family and I kayaked through saltwater estuaries checking out all the wildlife. As we paddled up a tidal creek, we heard lots of splashing—a pod of dolphins had pinned a school of mullet against an oyster bar. This impact feeding behavior was raw, a bit violent and awesome. It was tails and teeth—flipper was not playing around. This was wildlife—being wild.
My family and I quietly paddled with the tide as the same pod of large dolphins gave us a deep breath of annoyance as they moved past our kayaks. With a few big sighs, they seemed to say, “This is our tidal creek—and you all interrupted a family meal.”
This was beautifully unexpected and that is why nature seldom disappoints.
I salute the unscripted, the unbridled and unmanageable.
Conservationist Aldo Leopold, called it the “fierce green fire” that he saw in the eyes of a dying wolf. It tells us that nature should remain wild and untamed.
Keep reaching for the sun crabgrass.
