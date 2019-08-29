Narmada Winery is feeling the love.
The winery, located at 43 Narmada Lane in Amissville, welcomed Virginia’s 164th Love sculpture to its property with a joint ribbon cutting between the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce and the Businesses of Rappahannock.
“This is awesome,” owner and winemaker Dr. Sudha Patil said. “We take a lot of pride in Virginia here. It’s just a wonderful place to be and to make wine. It’s a dream come true for us.”
Narmada is celebrating its 10th year in Amissville, culminating with a celebration on Nov. 16. Patil, who visits other Love signs with her family, says that she hopes that tourists will come to take pictures with the new sign and then stay for the wine.
The sign - painted by John Kiernan, a designer with Golden Rule Builders - features vines, grapes, wine and at the top left of the ‘L’ an intricate wine glass with Narmada spelled out on the stem.
Kiernan, who has done decorative painting since 2001, has been a club member at Narmada and has known the Patil family for years. So, when he got the call to paint the iconic sculpture, he knew exactly what he was going to do.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Kiernan said. “I really wanted to design and paint it in how I envision Narmada Winery. It’s very specific to Sudha. That was the really fun part, making it so you wouldn’t see this anywhere else.”
A crowd of more than 50 people from Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties came out in a light drizzle to watch the unveiling and then pose for pictures in front of the sign.
“It’s really neat to see everyone’s expression,” Kiernan said. “The impact you have on people is always worth it.”
The Virginia Tourism Corporation is celebrating 50 years of the slogan “Virginia is for Lovers” this year..
This is the first permanent Love sign in Rappahannock County, but this is the third time Rappahannock has hosted the iconic sign - as a traveling sign stayed temporarily at the visitor’s center and again last year for a few days during Innstock.
“Virginia is for Lovers and Narmada is for lovers,” Fauquier Chamber President/CEO Joe Morgan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.