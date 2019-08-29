The Town of Culpeper officially opened Rockwater Park Tuesday.
During a ribbon cutting at the town’s newest park, Director of Economic Development and Tourism Paige Read thanked the three nonprofits that donated more than $250,000 for the park.
Culpeper Wellness Foundation donated $210,000, the PATH Foundation donated $30,000 and the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation donated $20,000 to help install the obstacle course at the park - which resembles the course featured on the popular American Ninja Warrior TV show.
“We did a survey of middle and high school youth last year, and what we heard from them was one of the top things they wanted was an obstacle course,” Culpeper Wellness Foundation President Shari Landry said. “We worked with the town and got it done within a year. This directly responds to what we heard from kids.”
Christy Connolly, President/CEO of the PATH Foundation, grew up in Culpeper and knows how important it is to give children something to do in the town.
“Getting kids outside and enjoying recreation (is important to us),” she said.
“Technically it’s valuable because you can quantify it but truly it’s an invaluable partnership,” Read said. “Without them, these assets, it would have been spread out over three to four years over the Parks and Rec budget. This is one of the beautiful times where nonprofits and government can truly give back.”
Culpeper Town Police officer Kenny Ortega took to the course Tuesday afternoon in a demonstration. It’s harder than it seems, he said, but it’s great for kids.
“When I was practicing during the weekend, there was a bunch of kids out here completing the course without any issues at all,” he said. “It’s an all-around body workout. It’s a great addition for the town, it’s great for the kids.”
Marcus Haywood, a trainer with Powell Wellness Center, also demonstrated the course.
“I heard they were doing this, I thought it was a great idea,” he said. “The youth of Culpeper need this. Kids love climbing and the fact that you can make fitness and exercise fun for them, it’s just going to further instill down the road that it doesn’t have to be a task. You can make it enjoyable for yourself.”
The obstacle course includes a 10-foot climbing rock, and various obstacles made popular by the American Ninja Warrior TV show.
Other coming attractions at the park include a water sculpture and an eyeglass sculpture that will be donated by the Lions Club.
Culpeper Public Works also completed the 18-hole Frisbee golf course and donations are still being accepted for projects at Rockwater Park. Applications for donations can be found at https://www.culpeperva.gov/documents/rockwaterparkapp.pdf
