Suicide is still a problem in the Culpeper community - and a local group of organizations are working to address it.
A community suicide prevention conference will be held Sept. 10 at Germanna Community College. Sponsored by Germanna Community College Counseling Services, Healthy Culpeper and Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, the conference will address the epidemic of suicide in the community.
“It’s still going on in the community and we need to keep talking about it,” RRCS Prevention Specialist Alan Rasmussen said. “Locally we’re working with three coalitions that are survivors and we’ve been doing a lot of work in the community. I’ve been doing stuff since 2004 and the coalitions have been coming along. It’s an issue that you have to keep addressing. You can’t rest thinking that you’ve done enough, there’s more to do.”
The conference will feature a viewing of the movie “Suicide” The Ripple Effect.”
The film highlights the journey of Kevin Hines, who at age 19, attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Today Kevin is a world-renowned mental health advocate, motivational speaker and author who travels the globe spreading a message of hope, recovery and wellness.
The film chronicles Kevin’s personal journey and the ripple effect it has on those who have been impacted by his suicide attempt and his life's work since. In addition, the film highlights the stories of individuals and families who are utilizing their personal tragedy to bring hope and healing to others.
Germanna Community College reached out earlier this year to RRCS about showing the film and Rasmussen encouraged them to partner with other entities to help spread awareness.
“We encouraged them with the showing of the film to tie in a community suicide prevention conference,” Rasmussen said.
The conference will feature treatment programs and resource tables for those looking for help. There will also be a panel discussion and community interaction featuring members of Team Jordan, The Rusty Bowers Suicide Prevention Coaltion, Living the Dream Foundation and Culpeper County Public Schools.
“The goal of the panel is to identify what needs to be done in a community to address suicide, there’s some key components to the system, those components are represented on this panel,” Rasmussen said. “To do this work you need to do Gatekeeper training to get community members trained to see the warning signs. You need coalitions that bring partners and you need to have survivors involved. When someone takes their life, a significant number of people are affected but they can be a powerful source of energy in addressing this issue.”
Rasmussen has been working since 2004 to train community members in “Gatekeeper” training - which helps identify warning signs of suicide and the proper channels to address them and find help.
“We need to have prevention programs in the community,” Rasmussen said. “We need to train the community partners as Gatekeepers and get them involved in addressing risk factors. Another step that is very different here and that I’m not sure is available in other areas, these coalitions raise funds and strategically give that money to community partners that enhance protective factors.”
In 2017, in the United States, 47,143 people committed suicide - that equals to 129 people per day. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and the second leading cause among middle, high school and college youth, as well as young adults to age 34. From 1999 to 2016, the overall suicide rate in the United States increased 25.4% and in Virginia increased 17.4%.
“This is a public health issue and we need to do something about it,” Rasmussen said. “We need to energize the community so we can address this issue.”
The conference begins at 10 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m. at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center. Registration begins at 9:45 and the movie will be shown from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Lunch will follow and then they will host the panel discussion.
To register, contact Kaitlyn Nickson at KNickson@rrcsb.org or (540) 321-8795.
This conference is free and open to community members.
“There’s no doubt, there’s more that needs to be done,” Rasmussen said. “We want people to know there’s help, there’s hope and we want to save lives.”
