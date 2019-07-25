Pedro Navarrete’s love of food shines through in his cooking.
The owner of Taco VIP has taken his cuisine inside recently, opening Taqueria Casa Frida in May.
Located at 701 Dominion Square, in Culpeper, the restaurant was home to Maria Bonita for years before opening as Casa Frida last year. Navarrete and a pair of business partners decided to translate the success of his Taco VIP food truck to a sit down-style restaurant and kept the name Casa Frida, adding Taqueria to the front for his own flair.
“They came to my taco truck and they said ‘we like your food, do you want to try something different?’” Navarrete said. “I said ‘why not?’ We tried to change the name, but it took more time so I decided to make it like in California, where everywhere you can find a taqueria.”
Those familiar with Taco VIP, which sets up shop down Route 3 in the town of Culpeper and can be seen at Culpeper Renaissance Inc.’s 3rd Thursday concert series, will know the quality of Navarrete’s food. It’s similar with tacos, burritos and quesadillas but features some styles that don’t translate well to a food truck.
“We can do a little more with sauce here, like enchiladas, wet burritos, something different,” he said.
He stresses that Taco VIP isn’t going anywhere, and he gets by with help from his wife Guadalupe Guerrero and his kids.
“It’s all family,” Navarette said. “It’s good, you know. My kids and my wife help so it’s a family business. It’s real fun. It’s not as stressful. If you do something I like, it’s fun.”
Taqueria Casa Frida is authentic as it gets, offering a taste of Mexico.
When asked what his favorite thing on the menu is, Navarette answers “everything,” with a laugh.
“We like the tilapia, the mojarra frita, I love it,” Navarette said.
Taqueria Casa Frida is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., but that soon will be expanding.
Navarette said he will soon be offering breakfast at the restaurant and opening at 7 a.m. Breakfast will include huevos rancheros, pancakes, ham and eggs and more.
Taqueria Casa Frida also uses the Door Dash app on android or Apple devices - making it easier to order.
“You don’t have to go outside, you just order it and it’s delivered to you,” Navarette said.
Navarette and his family moved to Culpeper in 2003 from California and opened VIP Tacos in 2017 - and they’ve quickly become a hit. It’s Pedro’s passion that shines through, as he quickly gets to work on the grill behind him as soon as a customer pulls up.
“I just like to cook, that’s more important in this kind of business,” Pedro said. Originally from Mexico City, Pedro worked in Mexican Taquerias in California before moving to Culpeper. He’s taken that expertise and the knowledge of the culture to create something truly unique and delicious at Taco VIP and now at Taqueria Casa Frida.
Taqueria Casa Frida can be reached at 540-825-2416 or at their Facebook page.
