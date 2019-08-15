The Town of Culpeper celebrated the rehabilitation of Lake Pelham Dam Thursday morning, the culmination of a 10-year project.
The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service assisted with the rehabilitation, started in 2009 and later partnering with the agency to develop rehabilitation plans and designs and complete construction this year. NRCS and the local sponsors used federal funds allocated under the "Small Watershed Rehabilitation Amendments of 2000" to leverage state and local funds for these projects.
The Town of Culpeper acquired additional property from the Lakeview Homeowners Association to extend the Lake Pelham dam and partnered with the HOA to develop a connector trail. They also coordinated the design with a master park plan to maximize future recreational access. These newly refurbished dams will offer flood protection for local roads, highways, businesses, and residences for the next 50 years.
The project cost $17.8 million but a majority of that was covered through federal and state funding. The town entered a cost sharing agreement with the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation in 2014 that lowered the town’s cost for the rehabilitation of the dams at Lake Pelham and Mountain Run Lake to $2.9 million.
Clyde Cristman, Director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, explained the rehabilitation came about because of state mandates and it was a collaborative effort that made the process move quickly in essentially a seven-year time frame.
“A lot of our job is communicating the need, and getting people engaged so they understand,” Cristman said. “We do get a lot of folks saying this was an unfunded mandate, while there may not have been funding when the problem was first identified but by working collaboratively with the town, with the state, with the feds, we were able to identify funding sources.”
The new rules and regulations put into place 10 years ago made it mandatory that a dam be able to withstand a storm that would dump three feet of precipitation in 24 hours.
“The likelihood of this to fail, it would take an incredible storm event,” Cristman said.
He said that the rehabilitated dam will stand the test of time.
“Even a brand new dam like this requires regular maintenance,” Cristman said. “This dam is going to outlive me by far, I think the time frame on these are 100 years.”
The NRCS helped with the construction of 150 Virginia dams since 1954 and has collaborated with the Town of Culpeper and the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District (CSWCD) on flood prevention since the late 1950s. Through this partnership, the Town of Culpeper and the CSWCD constructed two single and three multi-purpose flood-control dams in the 58,160-acre watershed between 1959 and 1973: Caynor Lake and Mountain Run Lake (1959), Merrimac Lake (1960), Lake Pelham (1972) and Catalpa Lake (1973).
The five dams provide flood control, water supply and recreational benefits to residents of Culpeper County and the Town of Culpeper. As the Mountain Run Lake and Lake Pelham dams began to age, the Town needed to upgrade these structures to meet more stringent design and safety standards. The CSWCD owns and operates the remaining three dams, which are not being considered for rehabilitation at this time.
Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger laid out the timeline of the dam rehabilitation project noting how quickly it came together.
“A whole lot was achieved in a short number of years by a whole bunch of folks,” Olinger said.
“For me personally, this was a long time coming and it’s a pleasure to say after 10 years, we’re done,” Culpeper Town Manager Chris Hively said.
