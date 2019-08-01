By Jeff Say
Culpeper Times Staff Writer
Local first responders were honored for their bravery and dedication July 25 at the second annual Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Valor Awards.
“Growing up in a first responder family, you realize the sacrifices they put, the time away from the family,” Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Frankie Gilmore said. “Tonight the public gets to see this, we get to publicly say thank you. That’s priceless.”
The Culpeper Town Police Department honored Officer John Slaughter and K-9 Master Police Officer David Cole for their efforts in saving a life on June 20, when a male subject threatened to jump from the overpass on Route 29.
Slaughter and Cole were able to reach the man and pull him back over the railing to where they were standing on the bridge.
Culpeper Town Police Chief Chris Jenkins wrote, “every day, officers place the safety and well-being of others above their own. This incident highlights and brings to light some of the daily duties where these officers place themselves in peril to assist others in their time of need.”
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office honored Lt. Dennis Holmes and First Sgt. Jim Fox for their work in coordinating the CALEA certification for the CCSO.
“In managing this process, Lt. Holmes and First Sgt. Fox exemplified the professionalism, capability, and commitment called for by the Sheriff’s Office in serving Culpeper County,” Sheriff Scott Jenkins said. “Their efforts will benefit all of us who live and work here, and we are grateful.”
Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department Co. 1 recognized all volunteers for their efforts, pointing out the volunteer fire department responds to more than 800 calls per year and have logged more than 9,000 volunteer hours.
“While there are exceptional opportunities to single out a couple members for that one or maybe two incidents that have occurred over the past year, it is working together as a team that enables us to complete the tasks that we are dispatched to handle and return home at the end of the day,” Chief Kenny Mills said.
Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department honored Darrell Myers for his efforts in helping save the life of Carolyn Lane. Lane called the fire department last winter when she was feeling ill and wrote about how it was Myers’ calm and steady voice that comforted her and helped her when she suffered a heart attack.
“Darrell, you saved my life and gave me more time with my family,” Lane said. “I want to thank you for the dedication and love of what you do, you may look at it as part of what you are trained to do, but your quick response and decisive action saved my life.”
The Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co. honored its technical animal rescue team that rescued “Holly,” a 12-year-old Welsh Percheron cross that became stuck in a loft of a barn.
Chief Doug Monaco, Deputy Chief Roger Lightner, Firefighter Paramedic Roy Whitten and Fire Fighter EMT Remy Hagen were recognized for their efforts in the mission.
Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad Lt. Sean Morgan was recognized for his 1,366 volunteer hours in 2018, making him the top call runner in the squad.
“There is not a day that goes by that Sean is not on at least one call within the county,” his nomination read.
