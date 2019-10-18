Contractors have begun design work on a $32 million auxiliary lane that’s expected to provide some relief to motorists heading south on Interstate 95 into Prince William County.
The 1.5-mile lane will be added between the entrance ramp from Va. Route 123 to the Prince William Parkway, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The bottleneck of merging lanes on I-95 at the Occoquan is a frequent complaint from commuters, and even weekend travelers on the interstate. The proposed auxiliary lane will provide more room for vehicles merging onto I-95 from Route 123, as well as more room for cars lining up to exit the interstate at the parkway.
The project was featured at a public meeting Oct. 17, along with the preliminary findings of a broader study of potential road improvements on I-95.
For the auxiliary lane, preliminary engineering on the project is estimated to cost around $3.4 million, while construction will be $28.7 million. The state will pay for the project with funding from a deal with Transurban to extend the 95 Express Lanes to the U.S. 17 exit near Fredericksburg.
All work on the auxiliary lane will be done within the existing right of way.
The project will include noise wall improvements and repaving of the existing travel lanes, according to VDOT officials.
A design public hearing will be held Dec. 4 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Old Bridge Elementary School, 3051 Old Bridge Road. A presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Construction on the project is expected to begin in the spring and should be completed in late 2022.
I-95 CORRIDOR PLAN
Earlier this year, the General Assembly tasked VDOT with studying traffic issues on I-95 from the North Carolina border to the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. Results expected in December will include projects meant to address the worst issues, along with areas that will require more study.
“The underlying goal is to provide faster, safer and more reliable travel along I-95,” said project manager Ben Mannell.
While looking at the delays for travelers heading south over the Occoquan, engineers found a surprising culprit: Fort Belvoir commuters. The large Army base in Fairfax County was a top destination for commuters from Stafford, Dale City and Woodbridge.
VDOT staff will be meeting with fort administrators to look at security measures and see if there is a way to promote bus and carpool commuting.
“We need to discuss options with the Department of Defense,” Mannell said. “That’s a lot of trips at a choke point of the interstate.”
Among other proposals to improve I-95 travel: a northbound auxiliary lane between Prince William Parkway and the Occoquan exit to mirror the southbound stretch that is already funded.
Other potential projects include:
Constructing an additional rush-hour lane in either direction through Prince William County.
Widening the left shoulder in five stretches in Prince William County.
Extending the acceleration lanes in both directions at Lorton Road.
Building a flyover from northbound I-95 to northbound Fairfax County Parkway.
You can see the study information online and provide comments.
Mannell noted that project staff have studied the impact of widening the road, even adding up to three additional lanes in both directions. The results found limited improvement, as more lanes are filled by the growing number of commuters in the region and folks who have, until now, used alternative methods. He pointed to widening north of the Occouquan in Fairfax County that found travel times have decreased.
So the study is looking beyond just road improvements to other options, including crash response efforts like quick-clearance towing and safety service patrols by VDOT contractors as well as new procedures when diverting traffic onto U.S. 1 after a large wreck.
Traffic engineers are also looking beyond the interstate with other recommendations, including proposals for more commuter trains. That will largely depend on finding money to build additional tracks on the narrow Long Bridge over the Potomac River.
The next step will involve ranking the projects and presenting the results during public meetings in November.
FURTHER STUDY
Working under a tight timeline, VDOT staff have identified a few other potential traffic improvements that would require more study.
Those projects needing more study include:
Converting 95 Express Lanes so they're running in both directions at all times, instead of shifting direction during commuting hours.
Potential improvements at most of the interchanges between Garrisonville Road and Van Dorn Street.
New Park & Ride lots at Centreport Parkway, Dumfries Road, Prince William Parkway, and Va. Route 123.
