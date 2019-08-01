Fairfax County supervisors on July 30 authorized county staff to evaluate comprehensive-plan amendment regarding a continuing-care facility that Brightview Senior Living & Development LLC is proposing to build in the Vienna area.
The structure, which would be built on 6.72 acres at 9439 Leesburg Pike, would be up to 191,000 square feet in size and accommodate about 172 units, said Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville). The site, currently zoned R-1 and occupied by Wolf Trap Nursery, is planned for 1 to 2 dwelling units per acre and would need to be rezoned for the continuing-care facility, he said.
As part of their evaluation for the comprehensive-plan amendment, county staff will consider the impacts of the proposed facility’s buffering, access, transportation and other infrastructure, Foust said.
Brightview also operates an assisted-living facility at 10200 Colvin Run Road in Great Falls.
