COMMUNITY SERVICES BOARD HONORS PARTNERS: The Arlington County Community Services Board has selected five organizations and honored them with the 2019 “Community Partner Award.”
Offender Aid & Restoration (OAR), Treatment Advocacy Center of the Legislative and Policy Counsel, Capital Bikeshare, Service Source and Clarendon House were honored with the awards, presented to organizations and local residents who help support those receiving services from the Community Services Board.
The awards were presented at the 2019 CSB Annual Awards Ceremony on June 19 at the Arlington County Department of Human Services.
Elizabeth Jones Valderrama, executive director of OAR, said providing support for at-risk residents is a community endeavor. Her organization was saluted for its work with incarcerees being returned to the community.
“Our re-entry staff works with individuals both pre- and post-release, providing services ranging from mental-health counseling to résumé-building and housing support,” Jones Valderrama said. “We are honored to be recognized as one of the recipients.”
