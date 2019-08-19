Arlington Free Clinic gala 2017

Ron Gordon discusses the importance of services provided by the Arlington Free Clinic, as his wife Kit Gordon looks on, at the annual gala of the organization, held Oct. 28, 2017, at the Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner. (Eric G. Brown Photography)

The Arlington Free Clinic will present “An August Affair” – its annual gala – on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner.

Funds raised at the event will support ongoing clinic operations, providing free, high-quality health care to uninsured Arlington residents.

The black-tie event will begin with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by dinner and dancing.

Tickets are $325 each, and sponsorship packages are available. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonfreeclinic.org.

