The Arlington Free Clinic will present “An August Affair” – its annual gala – on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner.
Funds raised at the event will support ongoing clinic operations, providing free, high-quality health care to uninsured Arlington residents.
The black-tie event will begin with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by dinner and dancing.
Tickets are $325 each, and sponsorship packages are available. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonfreeclinic.org.
