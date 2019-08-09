Encore Creativity is soliciting participants for the Sentimental Journey Singers, a choir for adults diagnosed with early to moderate Alzheimer’s disease and other memory struggles, as well as their care partners.
The program will launch Monday, Sept. 9 at Insight Memory Care Center, 3953 Pender Drive in Fairfax, and will be open to residents across the region.
The program will meet Mondays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. for 15 weeks of rehearsals with conductor Mary Ann East, also a performer and teacher and founder of Capital Harmonia, and pianist Rachel Thompson, a board-certified music therapist who works with adults with cognitive impairments and dementia.
The program culminates in a concert open to the public.
“Our unofficial motto is ‘sing for life,’” said Jeanne Kelly, founder and artistic director of Encore Creativity for Older Adults, which provides music education and performance opportunities for adults over 55. “When some of our current singers started struggling with memory, we created Sentimental Journey Singers to keep these important members of the Encore community singing for life, and to share this experience with their care partners.”
For more information and to register, see the Website at www.encorecreativity.org.
