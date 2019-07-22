The Medical Care For Children Partnership (MCCP) Foundation has debuted a “dental van” to serve Fairfax County.
The rolling dental office will provide access to dental screenings, cleanings and educational services for children where they live, attend school and participate in community activities.
The Robert I. Schattner Foundation was among the leaders in the funding effort.
Tiffany Colon has joined the MCCP staff as dental hygienist and coordinator of the dental van. She is a 2014 graduate of the New York University dental-hygiene program, and remembers vividly when dental hygienists would visit her and the other youngsters at the elementary school she attended in Brooklyn.
“Those dental visits really influenced me,” said Colon, who is pursuing a master’s degree at George Mason University. “They gave us fluoride treatments and showed us how to take care of our teeth. It really began my fascination with dentistry, and I knew then that one day I would enter the field.”
For information on the initiative, e-mail Colon at tcolon@mccpfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.