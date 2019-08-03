The Fairfax County Public Schools Office of Food and Nutrition Services has been named recipient of a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to create a pilot Farm-to-School strategic plan.
The $50,000 grant will support the development of the plan with a goal of expanding it throughout the division to provide more students with fresh and locally-sourced food.
The local grant is among $9 million in grants awarded by the USDA this year.
The FCPS Office of Food and Nutrition Services will create a comprehensive five-year Farm-to-School strategic plan that “will reach all students and play an integral role in the educational experience of students for years to come,” county school officials said in a statement.
