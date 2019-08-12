The Fairfax County government and Inova Health System are offering a free diabetes-self-management program on Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. from Sept. 10 to Oct. 15 at the Falls Church Community Center.
The program is designed for residents concerned with, or frustrated by, living with diabetes or pre-diabetes.
To register, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/OlderAdults and click on “Chronic Disease Self-Mgmt.” For information, call (703) 324-7721.
