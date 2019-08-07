Ordinarily around this time of year, Arlington school officials are bombarding parents of rising sixth-graders to remember the need for “Tdap” vaccines. Any student turning up the first day of school without one would be sent home.
This year, however, nearly everyone gets a break, as the General Assembly has changed the requirements – now, it is rising seventh-graders who need the vaccines, and since most of them received it last year as rising sixth-graders, only a small pool of students need to be vaccinated.
The vaccine provides protection against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (also known as whopping cough).
The change in the state requirement comes after a revision in the immunization schedule developed and published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians. The measure passed both houses of the General Assembly unanimously.
In recent years, Arlington officials have touted 100-percent compliance with the vaccination requirement before the start of school, but have acknowledged that about 1 percent of students are exempted because of moral or medical grounds raised by families.
