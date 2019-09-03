James Edward Beach II of Manassas, Virginia died Saturday morning in a motorcycle accident.
James was born on April 2, 1978 in Fort Belvoir, VA. At age 12 he moved to Manassas with his parents, Kathleen and James Edward Beach. He attended Osborn High School. As an adult, James was an accomplished carpenter whose exceptional skills included any and all aspects of home repairs up to and including building entire homes. James was a motocross and motorcycle enthusiast who loved the sport of motocross and was a gifted rider. He supported his sons in their love for sports taking them across the country to compete. He was a doting father proudly attending every function of every sport his sons participated in. His family and friends were most important to James.
James leaves four sons, James Edward Beach III, Jacob Michael Beach, Jeremy Alexander Beach, and Aidan McKinnley Beach along with his Mother, Kathleen G. Albert, Stepfather Frank Albert, Father, James E. Beach, Step-Mother Debra Beach, along with his Step-sister Heather Oakes and husband Shane, Step-brother Kevin Blake and his wife April and both grandmothers.
Family and friends may pay their respects at a service to be offered at the Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street Manassas, VA on Saturday, September 7th at noon, reception to follow at Pierce Funeral Home.
