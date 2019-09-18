Editor: As a past member of the Arlington County Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board, I strongly support Audrey Clement for the County Board.
Ms. Clement is a longtime civic activist who supported our efforts to maintain Arlington as a livable county that respects our history and environment. She has articulately defended us against the County Board’s proposed densification zoning and unnecessary highway-reinvention projects.
Audrey Clement has my vote!
Joseph DeBor, Arlington
