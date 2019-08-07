Eighteen musicians and bands will be performing original music for BENEFIT’s third annual music festival. The newly named Crossroads Music Festival will be held at six different venues in downtown Leesburg from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

BENEFIT, established in 2017, is a coalition of musicians and community leaders with a mission to use the unifying power of music to raise funds and awareness for nonprofit organizations that serve children in need. Though this is the third year of BENEFIT’s annual music festival, this is the first time it is being hosted in downtown Leesburg, the heart of the county.

“Loudoun County has so many remarkable musical artists,” Ara Bagdasarian, BENEFIT co-founder and guitarist for Frayed Knots, said. “The musicians participating are generously donating their performances to help us raise funds for local children’s services charities. We hope to provide attendees with a unique evening of live music that is also helping their community.”

Music lovers who attend the Crossroads Music Festival will be able to choose from six venues to customize their own evening of music. Music styles include rock, pop, alternative, Americana, acoustic, electronic, blues and funk. Bands will perform a 60-minute showcase set at their designated venue. Confirmed artists include:

Emma Rowley

Don Chapman with Eric Selby

Gary Smallwood

Juliana MacDowell

QOK

Ella Levri

Last Among Equals

Alaska & Aurora

The Stringsmiths

Julie Says No

Dave Mininberg

KAGE

Nothing Defined

Big Bad Juju

Frayed Knots

Ryan Benton and Gary Stiglicz of The Voodoo Blues

Myrna Marcarian

Tickets are on sale now, and will be sold at a registration table downtown on Sept. 21. Tickets purchased online in advance will be $15 and those bought on-site will be $25. Tickets are not required for entry at any venue participating in Crossroads Music Festival. However, proceeds from each ticket sale benefits nonprofit organizations that serve children in need in Loudoun County.

With ticket purchase, attendees will receive a wristband at check-in. Wristbands provide attendees:

- Free Crossroads Music Festival T-shirt

- Event-day specials at participating music venues

- Other event-day amenities

BENEFIT was able to grant $5,000 to five local nonprofits as a result of the inaugural concert in 2017. Money raised at this year's festival will be combined with proceeds from the 2018 event and distributed in spring 2020 to Loudoun County nonprofits through a grant application process.

“Crossroads Music Festival is a great way for everyone to get out, listen to some fantastic music, and give back to their community all at the same time,” Amy Bobchek, BENEFIT co-founder and lead singer of Big Bad Juju, said. “My band, Big Bad Juju, has performed at events for BENEFIT since the organization was founded, and we are excited to be participating again this year. Having six different venues is going to add so much more to the experience for music lovers. We thank 14 Loudoun, Delirium Café, King’s Tavern and Wine Bar, Leesburg Junction, MacDowell Brew Kitchen and SideBar for hosting the performances.”

Ticket, artist and venue information can be found at the Crossroads Music Festival website CrossroadsMusicFest.org. Businesses seeking to sponsor the event may also find sponsorship information on the site.