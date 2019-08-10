Think about what little dogs endure simply because of what they are. They are scooped up without warning. Dressed up in uncomfortable clothes. Treated like toys and dolls. They may not be socialized properly. People often behave rudely towards little dogs. Body language and stress signals are ignored as they are passed around like novelties to visitors. They are teased because people think little dogs behaving aggressively is funny. Then these dogs are labeled Ankle Biters, Little Napoleons, Tiny Terrors. Is this fair?
Mrs. Jones loved luxurious things. Image was everything. She saw pictures of small, elegant dogs and felt one would complete her image. This was the extent of the research she did: what style of dog she thought would best compliment her appearance. After going through several dogs who were not good fits, Mrs. Jones obtained a Yorkshire Terrier. Historically, Yorkshire Terriers were used to hunt mice and rats on farms and in mines.
Annabelle was expected to lie quietly on cushions. Barking was forbidden. She was carried around like an accessory. Annabelle was not allowed to play or get dirty. When she tried to hunt crickets and grasshoppers, Annabelle was punished. She was expected to tolerate Mrs. Jones’s nieces dressing her up and pushing her around in a stroller. Then there was the constant being grabbed and toted around. Instead of the fashion accessory she wanted, Mrs. Jones created an Ankle Biter.
Look at life through the eyes of a little dog. When you are tiny, the world can be a big, scary place. Lie on the floor with your head at the same height as your dog. Have people walk around you. Have people rush into your face as if they were trying to pick you up. Now, think about what it is like to be disturbed while you are sleeping, dressed up, hauled around like a stuffed animal, poked and teased to get a reaction. How do you feel? Behavior is a response to what is going on around you or happening to you.
What can you do to reduce the chance of Ankle Biter Syndrome? Understand that no matter how small and cute, behaviorally these are dogs. Research the history of the type of small dog you are considering. This means understanding what the breed was designed to do. Simply seeing “Toy/Companion/Non-Sporting breed” is not enough. If you are looking at adopting, ask questions about the behavior. Understand what your little dog needs to feel safe. Insist others treat your dog with respect. Take the time for appropriate socializing. Be a mindful, thoughtful owner.
After weeks of working with Mrs. Jones and Annabelle, Mrs. Jones decided Annabelle would never be what she wanted. Instead, she was going to focus on making the other dog the object of her attention. Annabelle was relegated to a back room. I asked Mrs. Jones if she would like to find Annabelle a different home. Acting as an agent for a breed rescue, Annabelle was signed over to me. In the time she spent with my family, Annabelle started to come around. She went to her foster home and on to a better life.
Occasionally we do get dogs who are predisposed to concerning behaviors. However, many Ankle Biters are created by humans. Remember, these are living, thinking, feeling animals and not toys. Treat them fairly and with what they need. With care and consideration, you can reduce the chance of Ankle Biter Syndrome.
