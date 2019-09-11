Patriot senior wide receiver Tyler Settle was chosen to represent the United States U-18 National Team for International Bowl XI at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in January.
Settle competed with the U-17 National Team last January. Settle earned a second straight invite after being selected as the MVP at the US National Pittsburgh Regional in the spring and a strong performance at the US National Training Camp over the summer.
C-USA recognizes Nhek
Old Dominion women’s soccer forward Amanda Nhek (Patriot) was named the Conference USA Player of the Week.
Nhek has helped lead ODU to an unbeaten start to the season (4-0-1). In 2019, the Monarchs have played five matches and Nhek has scored five goals, one in each game. This past week, she scored the first goal in ODU’s double-OT victory over Longwood. At unbeaten VCU, Nhek again scored the game’s first goal to compliment an assist. The loss was the Rams first in their last 10 regular season matches. The GMU-transfer leads Old Dominion in goals (5), assists (3) and points (13).
_ Old Dominion
CAA honors Clegg
Sophomore midfielder Tyler Clegg (Forest Park) earned CAA Offensive Player of the Week Honors.
Clegg came off the bench in both of JMU’s victories this weekend, sweeping the JMU Invitational Sunday. On Friday Clegg helped open up the scoring for the Dukes, assisting on Clay Obara’s first collegiate goal.
On Sunday he collected his first goal of the season, scoring in double overtime to lift JMU over Loyola (Md.). The sophomores three-point weekend helped the Dukes improved to 2-2-0 on the season and 1-0-0 in conference play. JMU will travel to Elon this Saturday to continue conference play.
_ JMU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.