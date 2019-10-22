Prince William police are investigating a fatal shooting late Monday in Woodbridge.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Briar Rose Lane around 11:04 p.m. when they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and unresponsive in the parking area, police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The 21-year-old man died at an area hospital.
Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting, Perok said.
Anyone with information can contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
