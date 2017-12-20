A bus crash in Mexico on Tuesday left 12 dead, and WUSA9 reports that a Lorton woman and her son were among those killed. Eighteen other passengers on the tour bus were injured.
The U.S. State Department has staff at the scene and working with local authorities, spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement. "We express our heartfelt condolences to those affected by this tragedy," she said.
WUSA9 reports that Anna Behar and her 11-year-old son died in the crash, according to a family member.
Such sad news to report. Family members say Lorton woman and her youngest son were killed in the Mexican bus crash yesterday. Her mother was also killed. They were on a family vacation. Her husband and oldest son are expected to be okay, according to family. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/mnmonEkOA5— Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) December 20, 2017
The bus was heading to the ruins of Chacchoben on the Yucatán Peninsula at the time of the wreck, according to the Washington Post. The cause of the crash is being investigated.
Most of the 31 passengers on the bus came from two Royal Caribbean cruise ships.
"Our hearts go out to all those involved," the company said in a statement. "We are doing all we can to care for our guests, including assisting with medical care and transportation."
