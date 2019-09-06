The Great Falls Freedom Memorial will be the setting for a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.
The event will honor Great Falls residents who were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and those who responded to the attack on the Pentagon. There will be a candle-lighting ceremony and remarks by Frank Sesno, CNN’s Washington bureau chief.
Attendees are requested to bring portable chairs, but limited seating will be provided.
The Great Falls Freedom Memorial is located behind Great Falls Library, 9830 Georgetown Pike. The event be moved to the library in the event of rain. Parking is available at the library.
