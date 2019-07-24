A boy died in a construction-related accident in McLean on Tuesday, according to Fairfax County police.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Officers and a rescue crew responded around 3:15 p.m. to a report that a man and boy were trapped in a ditch that collapsed on a residential construction site, according to a news release.
Both the man and boy were pulled from the ditch and taken to a nearby hospital where the boy died. The man's injuries aren't life-threatening.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to confirm cause of death, police said.
Anyone who might have witnessed this accident is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.
(0) comments
