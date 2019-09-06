The Community Charity Champions philanthropic arm of HBC Group of Keller Williams Realty will host a fund-raiser for the McLean Project for the Arts on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Between 5 and 8 p.m., those who have dinner at Pulcinella Italian Host restaurant in McLean will see approximately 70 percent of their food and drink order go to support the arts organization, if the patron brings a promotional flyer available at www.hbcgroupkw.com.
“MPA is excited and honored to have been selected,” said Lori Carbonneau, executive director of the McLean Project for the Arts, who said the funding will support exhibitions and educational efforts.
“This support is crucial to helping us grow our outstanding visual-arts programs,” Carbonneau said.
Sponsnors of the event are Karen Briscoe and Lizzy Conroy of HBC Group; Marcus Simon of EKKO Title; Kevin Dougherty of Pillar to Post; Kathy and Justin Neal of the Neal Team/Sun Trust Mortgage; Jim Harris of BOWA; the Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce; and Moe Jebali of Pulcinella Italian Host.
