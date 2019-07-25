Keller Williams donation will aid McLean Little League complex

Keller Williams McLean/Great Falls Market Center recently donated $5,000 to help Mclean’s Little League Complex on Westmoreland Street, which was damaged by recent flooding.
“We believe in supporting the community where we live and work,” said Amina Basic, CEO and team leader of Keller Williams McLean/Great Falls. “It’s our way of saying thanks to our friends, neighbors and clients.”
The funding will help efforts that include rebuilding two dugouts, fencing on three of the four fields and cleaning up water damage at the complex.
“We are so thankful for this help. The aim is to get the work done ASAP,” said Wayne Loving, administrator of McLean Little League.
The Keller Williams McLean/Great Falls market center, located at 6820 Elm St. in McLean, was established in 2008 and has 330 associates, making it the largest real estate office in McLean and the surrounding area. Associates in the office sell close to a billion dollars in volume every year.
