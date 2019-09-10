McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members on Sept. 4 passed a resolution supporting Sunrise Development Inc.’s proposal to construct an assisted-living facility at 1515 Chain Bridge Road.
The 140-bed facility would replace a three-story medical office building constructed on 2.23 acres in the 1960s. The existing building is 50 feet tall (including a 14-foot-tall penthouse area for mechanical equipment) and has a floor-area ration (FAR) of 1.0, substantial surface parking and two curb cuts on Chain Bridge Road.
Sunrise’s building would be 45 feet tall, maintain the same FAR, eliminate one of the curb cuts, provide 45-percent open space, connect with a foot trail at adjacent Lutheran Church of the Redeemer and have a publicly accessible McLean Heritage Garden, which would be designed with assistance from the McLean Historical Society.
The Sunrise facility would have 40 employees during peak staffing periods and generate an estimated 364 weekday vehicle trips, compared to the existing building’s 1,148 weekday trips and the 3,647 weekday vehicle trips that would be permitted under a by-right use in the C-3 commercial zone.
The MCA board approved the resolution, citing the existing and growing need for senior housing, including assisted-living and memory-care facilities.
Sunrise was founded in Northern Virginia, but some of the company’s recent development proposals in the local community have experienced tough sledding:
• The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on May 2, 2017, voted 6-4 to reject Sunrise’s proposal to build a 73-room, 90-bed, 60,000-square-foot facility at 1988 Kirby Road in McLean. Supervisors cited concerns about increased traffic in the neighborhood and an abundance of existing institutional uses in the vicinity.
• The Vienna Town Council on June 17 this year voted 4-3 against a proposal by Sunrise Development Inc. to build an up-to-82-unit facility on 0.74 acres at 100-112 Maple Ave., E. Maple Ave., E. Sunrise subsequently has filed a $30 million lawsuit against the town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.