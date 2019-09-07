The McLean Community Center Governing Board will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. to continue planning for the center’s fiscal 2021 budget.
The event will include a recap of fiscal 2019 data, the status of the current (fiscal 2020) budget and new proposals for 2021.
The community is invited. For information, call (703) 790-0123 or see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.