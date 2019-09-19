The McLean Community Center’s Governing Board will host a public hearing as it begins deliberations on fiscal 2021 on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the center.
The hearing will offer residents another opportunity to comment on the budget proposal for the year beginning next July. Residents can call (703) 790-0123 to have their names placed on the speakers’ list.
Written comments on the proposal will be accepted through Oct. 21, with the Governing Board slated to adopt the spending plan on Oct. 23. Final approval by the Board of Supervisors is expected next spring.
