Registration is now open for the McLean Community Center’s (MCC) fall session of classes and activities.
A wide range of culinary-arts classes for adults – including Cuban Cuisine, Fall Seafood, Fall Vegetarian, Ramen, Stocks and Sauces, and The Art of the Sandwich – are being offered. Other classes of interest include Dog Training, Giant Food’s Six Weeks to Wellness, Zumba for Early Risers, Time to Unwind with Yoga, First Aid with CPR and Writing: Getting Started.
The Senior Moments Adult Learning Program offers workshops of interest to seniors age 50 and older. The popular Technology Tutoring Workshops, which assists seniors in using their Apple devices, returns in September.
Other senior workshops include How to Stay Safe in the Hospital, Estate Planning 101 and Financial Planning in the New Tax Reality.
Children can sign up for extracurricular activities such as McLean Project for the Arts’ After School Studio (Art), soccer, Intro to STEM with LEGO, Stemtree Robotics, Babysitting Lessons & Safety Training, Improv for Kids and Teens, Ballet & Tap, Cooking, Manners and Etiquette, Holiday Cookies, Chess Club and Bulls, Bears and Stock Market Club, among others.
In addition to classes, registration is also open for upcoming special events and day trips.
To view detailed descriptions of classes or to register, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org. Registration for tours and day trips can be made by phone at (703) 744-9365.
For more information, call the center at (703) 790-0123.
