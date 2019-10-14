The McLean Community Center recently garnered two awards during the Virginia Recreation and Park Society’s 64th annual conference.
They were among accolades presented in 14 different categories, with submissions judged by a jury of peers in the park and recreation field.
The center was honored for:
• Best New Renovation/Addition (bricks and mortar, community population 25,001 to 50,000) for the recently completed expansion of the center’s main facility on Ingleside Avenue.
• Most Innovative Marketing Piece (community population 25,001 to 50,000) for the center’s 2018 Summer Camp Guide.
The MCC Governing Board recently honored executive director George Sachs and facilities manager Joe McGovern for their leadership roles on the renovation project, and also honored MCC graphic designer and Webmaster David Craig for his design work on the camp guide.
The Virginia Recreation and Park Society Conference – “Growing to New Heights” – brought more than 500 delegates from across the commonwealth to Tysons Corner in early September. In addition to receiving awards, participants exchanged ideas, discussed areas of common interest and learned from a wide array of recreation and park professionals.
