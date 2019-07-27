The McLean branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host a collection of used books, CDs, DVDs, software and records on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sun Trust Bank, 515 Maple Ave., E., in Vienna.
Books for children are especially needed; encyclopedias, VHS tapes and audiotapes are not required. Donations should be bagged or boxed.
Donated items will be used for the AAUW’s annual sale, to be held in September at the McLean Community Center. Proceeds will benefit scholarships for women.
For information, call (703) 527-4206 or e-mail aauwbookfair@gmail.com.
