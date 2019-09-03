McLean residents want county action on stormwater-management

Unhappy after a torrential July 8 rainstorm caused major flooding in their neighborhoods, some McLean residents are demanding Fairfax County officials take action to prevent future inundations.
In a July 23 letter to Board of Supervisors Chairman Sharon Bulova (D), McLean resident Sam Tignor and other petition signatories pressed the county to hire an independent contractor and a licensed hydrology engineer or firm to review all storm sewers, storm-sewer easements, tributaries and building-density practices.
The goal would be to “determine if the present stormwater system is designed and managed properly by Fairfax County to protect the taxpaying residents from being victims of community destruction, financial loss, major inconvenience, injury and possible death,” Tignor wrote.
While the July 8 storm did not kill anyone, “at least three lives were placed in jeopardy by precipitous property and roadway flooding,” read the letter, which sought completion of the county’s review before Dec. 31.
The petition signers live in a 50-acre McLean community bounded by East Avenue, Old Dominion Drive, Birch Road, Old Chesterbrook Road. Flooding especially was heavy near the intersection of Cross Street and Valley Avenue, which is 115 feet lower in elevation than some parts of the community. Seven new houses have been built in that area in the last four years, Tignor wrote.
“All of these properties have twice as much impervious area from roofs and driveways than those some properties before replacement structures were built,” the letter read.
County officials have allowed construction of two houses on lots that previously had one, vastly increasing the amount of impervious-surface area, and permitted some homes to be built in floodplains, Tignor wrote. Overbuilding by developers has overwhelmed the community’s stormwater system, which is 50 to 60 years old, his letter read.
“The mismanagement and neglect in matching the performance of the stormwater system to approved buildings has resulted in property owners’ financial loss, family disruptions and unnecessary human stress,” he wrote.
Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville), who during a post-storm briefing at the Board of Supervisors’ July 30 meeting mentioned the need for more robust stormwater-management standards, said his staff had made numerous site visits to areas severely damaged on July 8.
“While that storm was extreme, it was not the first time we have experienced flooding issues in many of these neighborhoods,” Foust told the Sun Gazette. “There is a significant need for improved stormwater infrastructure throughout the county, especially in older neighborhoods that were built without stormwater infrastructure and that now are experiencing in-fill development that causes significant tree loss and dramatically increases impervious surfaces.”
The county government’s hands often are tied because many in-fill projects are done by-right, Foust said. He added he was seeking an explanation as to why the county had recognized “very few” claims stemming from the July 8 storm.
Foust said he shared the concerns of residents living near Valley Avenue and Cross Street and that major stormwater improvements were needed there and in some other inside-the-Beltway neighborhoods in McLean. The supervisor said he was working with county staff to determine which stormwater projects were needed and how they could be funded, plus which projects already had been prioritized for financing.
“I intend to seek the full Board’s support to dedicate more of the available funding for creating and improving stormwater infrastructure in established neighborhoods like many areas of McLean,” he said.
Tignor, a civil engineer who specializes in traffic safety, said he could not remember such severe flooding occurring in his neighborhood, but his son recalls an instance from several decades ago.
Regardless of the July 8 storm’s severity, the county’s stormwater system should have been able to handle the extra water flow and its failure to do so should trigger a review in older sections of the county, he said.
“It should be a county concern,” Tignor said. “I’d rather see them do this than put the power lines underground in downtown McLean.”
Bulova apologized in a letter to Tignor for not having responded earlier to the community’s message.
“The photos you have provided show just how disastrous this storm was,” she wrote. “I am sorry to hear of the destruction the rain caused in your community, and am relieved that no loss of life occurred as a result of this storm.”
The July 8 flooding was “an exceptional and unprecedented weather event in Fairfax County’s modern history,” Bulova wrote. “Within an hour, the region experienced nearly a month’s worth of rainfall, nearing the threshold of a 500-year storm. No system in the county is designed to handle that amount of rainfall. However, the county does act to mitigate the effects of extreme weather in its residential developments.”
Although Fairfax County cannot restrict by-right in-fill development, it ensures developments undergo a rigorous site-review process that adheres to county stormwater regulations and state requirements, the chairman wrote. Consultants also review systems wherever intense flooding occurs, she added.
County residents affected by the flooding may apply to the U.S. Small Business Administration for low-interest loans to repair their properties and the county for 90 days is waiving all building-permit-related fees associated with those projects, Bulova wrote. For more information, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/emergencymanagement.
