The McLean Trees Foundation’s Neighborhood Tree Program returns for its sixth year, giving local residents the chance to plant trees and learn about their importance to the overall ecosystem.
“Trees are an essential part of our community, improving our health and environment, reducing heating and cooling costs,” said Brenda Frank, the foundation’s chairman. “But the most important benefit is that trees make you happy.”
For $50, the foundation will help McLean homeowners select a tree and then deliver it, help to plant it and offer instructions on caring for it.
Since the program’s inception in 2014, participating McLean homeowners have planted more than 60 trees on their properties.
“It’s a bargain for all concerned,” Frank said. “Plant some happiness this fall so that you can experience your tree’s beauty in the spring.”
For information, see the Website at www.mcleantreesfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.