A community meeting on the effort to repair Kirby Road and Swinks Mill Road following the July 8 storm will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at Chesterbrook Elementary School.
Although the work on Swinks Mill Road is expected to be completed by the time of the meeting, the forum will provide local residents the opportunity to ask specific questions.
The forum is being hosted by Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) and will include staff from the Fairfax County government and the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Updates on the repair process are available at www.virginiadot.org.
