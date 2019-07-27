The annual Old Firehouse Teen Center Block Party will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the teen center, 1440 Chain Bridge Road in McLean. Admission is free.
As part of the festivities, Bands for Bikes will be collecting donations of bicycles and funds for the “Wheels to Africa” initiative. Used bicycles can be dropped off at the teen center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For information on the bike-donation effort, e-mail w2africa@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.