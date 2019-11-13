Vienna’s annual Church Street Holiday Stroll returns for 2019 on Monday, Dec. 2 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The event will feature music; the chance to view several historic buildings; and announcement of window-decorating champions.
At 6:15 p.m., Santa himself is expected to arrive aboard a classic fire engine, then join Mayor Laurie DiRocco for a lighting of the town’s holiday tree. Santa will then stick around to visit with youngsters at the Freeman Store and Museum.
To accommodate the event, Church Street will be closed from Mill Street to Lawyers Road from 4 to 9 p.m., and a portion of Mill Street also may be closed.
