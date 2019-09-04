The Vienna Town Council voted 7-0 on Aug. 19 to authorize a $54,000 contract with U.S. Concrete & Paving Inc. to make drainage improvements long Center Street, S., and Battle Street.
The project, to be executed within the public right-of-way, will build a new curb inlet and storm drains.
“Every time it rains, there are a bunch of sump pumps that pump out right into the gutter pan and [the water] goes all the way down and doesn’t get caught until, I believe, in front of the police station,” said Vienna Public Works Director Michael Gallagher. “Particularly in the wintertime, you’ll see a lot of freezing and thawing.”
The project will be financed from the town’s stormwater fund, said Finance Director Marion Serfass.
